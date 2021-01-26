Armie Hammer’s Ex Speaks on Past Abuse, Branding

PRPhotos.com

Another one of Armie Hammer‘s exes is speaking out about his alleged abuse and humiliation of her. The 22-year-old Paige Lorenze said she and Hammer, who is 34, dated for four months last year, and that “he would cut off underwear or bras and use the knife and put it all over my body.” In one incident, he allegedly carved the letter “A” near her vagina.

She told Page Six: “I kind of sat back and let it happen. I didn’t really know what to do or say … As sad as that is, I wanted him to like me and feel like I was down for what he wanted.” She said he also left her with bruises.

Lorenze added: “He would always tell me when he got back from the gym that he was bragging to his friends about carving an ‘A’ into me. I have gotten a DM saying Armie had sent me photos of me tied up that I didn’t know about. I didn’t even know the photos existed or what they look like. I don’t know if I was blindfolded.”

The college student told the paper that Hammer “built up my trust to ease me into darker things.”

“He would compliment me and tell me things that would make me feel on top of the world,” she explained. “The first time we met, he had me call him ‘Sir’ or ‘Daddy.’ It didn’t really alarm me. I was like, ‘This is different and this could be fun and an adventure,’ and I liked him.”

She added: “He wanted me to be his sex slave. He was like, ‘You are so trainable.'”

An attorney for Hammer said in a statement, “These assertions about Mr. Hammer are patently untrue. Any interactions with this person, or any partner of his, were completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory. The stories being perpetuated in the media are a misguided attempt to present a one-sided narrative with the goal of tarnishing Mr. Hammer’s reputation, and communications from the individuals involved prove that.”

Looking back, Lorenze said, “There were red flags throughout the relationship. I guess I just put them to the side and he made me feel so confident at times.” She added, “He would talk about it like a traditional BDSM relationship, but it wasn’t. This was way outside and beyond that.” She says she thinks that Hammer “enjoyed hurting women, but used BDSM as a mask for this.”

He also discussed “consuming her. I thought he was kidding. It didn’t register to me this was something he was serious about until he brought it up multiple times and seeing other women come out with the same thing. And then it was like, ‘Wow, this is really scary.'”

Lorenze got out, and is now seeking therapy: “The tough part of this is that consent is really complicated. Emotionally and psychologically you can be just as traumatized. It’s disgusting that he coerces women into these situations. It’s dangerous.”

Hammer’s ex Courtney Vucekovich previously told Page Six: “He said to me he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it.”

Hammer stepped down from Shotgun Wedding, co-starring Jennifer Lopez, after allegations about abuse and leaked alleged messages showed him engaging in rape and cannibalism fantasies.