Armie Hammer’s Lawyer Confirms He Is Not Working As A Hotel Concierge

Armie Hammer’s lawyer has confirmed that the Call Me By Your Name actor is not working as a concierge in Grand Cayman.

On Wednesday (July 6th), Muna Mire, a producer on Showtime’s Desus & Mero, tweeted an image of a flyer featuring the Social Network staras the Morritt’s Resort’s “personal concierge.” Muna wrote, “My friend’s parents went on vacation in the Cayman Islands and Armie Hammer was their concierge.”

Hammer’s lawyer, Andrew Brettler, told E! News Thursday (July 7th) that the flyer is fake and the actor is not working as a hotel concierge in the Caymans, where he has been living throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

An employee of Morritt’s Resort also confirmed that the flyer was a prank, telling Variety that he is a guest of the hotel but does not work there.