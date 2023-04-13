Arnold Schwarzenegger Fixes Pothole That May Not Have Been A Pothole

PRPhotos.com

Recently, Arnold Schwarzenegger took it upon himself to fix a pothole that had been troubling residents in the area for weeks. The only problem is—the pothole might have actually been a service trench.

On Tuesday (April 11th), the Terminator actor shared a video of himself fixing the “giant pothole” to Twitter. “Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it,” he wrote. “I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go.”

However, a spokesperson for the City of Los Angeles told NBC, “This location is not a pothole. It’s a service trench that relates to active, permitted work being performed at the location by SoCal Gas, who expects the work to be completed by the end of May.”

The spokesperson added, “As is the case with similar projects impacting City streets, SoCal Gas will be required to repair the area once their work is completed.”