Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Detained At Munich Airport For Carrying Expensive Watch

Arnold Schwarzenegger was detained for three hours at the Munich Airport on Wednesday (January 17th) because he had an expensive watch with him. The Terminator actor is reportedly planning to sell the watch at a charity auction.

Certain high-value items have to be declared when traveling internationally, though a source told People that Schwarzenegger did not receive the necessary paperwork to do this. "He cooperated at every step even though it was an incompetent shakedown, a total comedy of errors that would make a very funny cop movie," the source said.

The FUBAR actor pre-paid potential taxes on the watch but experienced delays in this process as well. "The officers failed to use a credit card machine for an hour until they gave up and brought Arnold to a bank and asked him to withdraw cash from an ATM to pay," the source added. "The ATM they brought him to had a limit too low and the bank was closed. When he returned, a new officer brought a new credit card machine that worked."

His rep told the outlet, “All is well and we look forward to a very successful charity event.”