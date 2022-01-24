Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Involved In Multi-Car Crash

PRPhotos.com

Former governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was involved in a multi-vehicle car crash over the weekend, leaving one woman injured. A representative for Schwarzenegger told People, “He is fine, his only concern right now is for the woman who was injured.”

The accident occurred on Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue on Friday (January 21st). Schwarzenegger was inside of a Yukon that hit a red Toyota Prius. TMZ reported that Schwarzenegger’s car rolled on top of the Prius before turning over and rolling onto a Porsche Cayenne.

One unidentified woman suffered injuries and was transported to the hospital in an ambulance. No arrests were made, and alcohol is not believed to have been a factor. The news comes after Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver finalized their divorce on Tuesday (January 18th).