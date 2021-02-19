Arrest Made in Racist Attack After Olivia Munn Helps

PRPhotos.com

Olivia Munn is thanking everyone who helped police track down the man who allegedly attacked the 52-year-old Chinese mother of her friend. Police tell TMZ that Patrick Mateo from Queens was arrested Thursday and booked on charges of assault and harassment.

The attack happened outside a bakery on Tuesday, and the incident was captured on tape. Police tell TMZ that the attacker got into a verbal altercation with the woman, then pushed her, causing her to hit her head.

Munn spread the work on social, sharing a shot of the suspect and asking for help generating leads. She also called for an end to violence against Asians. When he was busted, she thanked everyone, tweeting: “F**k this guy. The internet is undefeated. Thank you thank you thank you.” She added the hashtags #StopAsianHate and #ProtectOurElders.