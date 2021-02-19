Home » Entertainment » Arrest Made in Racist Attack After Olivia Munn Helps

Arrest Made in Racist Attack After Olivia Munn Helps

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Olivia Munn is thanking everyone who helped police track down the man who allegedly attacked the 52-year-old Chinese mother of her friend. Police tell TMZ that Patrick Mateo from Queens was arrested Thursday and booked on charges of assault and harassment.

The attack happened outside a bakery on Tuesday, and the incident was captured on tape. Police tell TMZ that the attacker got into a verbal altercation with the woman, then pushed her, causing her to hit her head.

Munn spread the work on social, sharing a shot of the suspect and asking for help generating leads. She also called for an end to violence against Asians. When he was busted, she thanked everyone, tweeting: “F**k this guy. The internet is undefeated. Thank you thank you thank you.” She added the hashtags #StopAsianHate and #ProtectOurElders.

Related Articles

Robin Thicke Is In Therapy With April Love And Paula Patton
Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles To Jet to London With Kids?
Machine Gun Kelly Wears Megan Fox’s Blood in a Necklace
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Make Romance Official After Photoshop Backlash
Celebrity Gossip: Caroline Flack, Lauren Conrad, Olivia Wilde and More!
Jennifer Lopez Wooed By Alex Rodriquez In Wake Of Cheating Rumors