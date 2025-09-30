Arrest Warrant Issued For Actor Tyrese Gibson After Dogs Kill Neighbor’s Pet

Getty Images

Georgia authorities issued an arrest warrant for Fast & Furious actor Tyrese Gibson after his four cane corso dogs allegedly killed a neighbor’s pet. Harrison Parker called 911 on September 18th, reporting Gibson’s dogs had attacked and killed his 5-year-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel in his driveway. The dog died within five minutes of being let outside. Police said Gibson’s dogs had been reported running loose five times in the week before the attack. Captain Nicole Dwyer obtained the warrant for alleged animal cruelty after Gibson initially agreed to surrender his dogs on September 22nd, then requested more time. Gibson’s attorney Gabe Banks said the 46-year-old actor has relocated his dogs and “is cooperating fully with authorities to address and resolve this matter responsibly.” Banks added Gibson “extends his deepest condolences to the family who lost their beloved dog.” (Story URL)