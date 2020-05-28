As Mary-Kate Olsen Moves Out, Olivier Sarkozy Moves Ex In

PRPhotos.com

Mary-Kate Olsen and her husband of five years Olivier Sarkozy are splitting, but is Sarkozy reconciling with his first wife?

Page Six reports that the 50-year-old French banker moved his ex-wife Charlotte Bertrand, and their two children into a five-bedroom, 4,000 square foot home in the Hamptons that he shared with Olsen, right as she filed for divorce. A source says: “Olivier was concerned for the safety of his family in New York during the pandemic. He insisted to Mary-Kate that he wanted to bring his ex-wife, their kids and his mother from the city, to their Bridgehampton home.”

The source added, “Maybe French people culturally have a different view of marriage, and while Mary-Kate loves his children, it was too much to have his ex-wife living with them during the pandemic. Would you want the ex-wife living with you for an unforeseeable amount of time in the middle of a crisis?”

A second source added, “The moment MK drove out of the driveway in April, Olivier had his mother, kids, and wait for this … Charlotte his ex-wife, move in to keep them in a safer place, away from COVID.

While there is no rumored romance per se, Bertrand was around frequently on holidays and birthdays. “They have two kids and have always put them first. In their French way, family comes first, even with a divorce.”

Olsen is currently in a Hamptons estate with a private dock that she rented for $325K to ride out the summer.