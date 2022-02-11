Ashley Graham Introduces Her Twins On Instagram

PRPhotos.com

Ashley Graham revealed the first photo of her twins on Instagram Thursday (Feb 10th).

An intimate shot of the new mom nursing one of her boys while holding the other was captioned with their names, Malachi and Roman.

She also wrote, “My boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things. this has not been easy, but it’s so worth it. still can’t believe I have 3 children. can’t wait to share my birth & postpartum journey with you all soon.”

Graham and her husband Justin Irvin welcomed the twins on January 7th, just two weeks before their oldest son Isaac’s second birthday.