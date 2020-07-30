Home » Entertainment » Ashley Graham Owns Her ‘Mom Bod’ in New Ad Campaign

Ashley Graham Owns Her ‘Mom Bod’ in New Ad Campaign

Supermodel and body positive activist Ashley Graham is doing what she does best: inspire others by throwing mainstream perceptions of beauty out the window. Graham, who welcomed her son Isaac with husband Justin Ervin on January 18th, has launched a new size-inclusive swimwear line in collaboration with Swimsuits For All.

She is also modeling the suits in a new campaign for the line, which features bold prints, bright solids and sexy lace, and tells People why she wouldn’t Photoshop the images, which showcase her stretch marks and post-baby curves.

Graham says: “There's always a question of what do you want us to retouch, and what do you want us to take out? And I said, 'Nothing.' I want everybody to know genuinely… I want people to see who I am because everybody has a story.”

She continues: “A lot of women I speak to have image issues, body issues around confidence. I want them to understand that we all have things that society has told us to cover up and why do we need to do that? So here I am with mine out and about and proud.”

Most of all, she says she wants people to feel empowered when the put on a suit.

“It looks so simple and beautiful, but powerful,” Graham explains. “I've got more weight on me. I've stretch marks, and in the beginning I really had to have a lot of conversations with myself and tell myself, 'Okay, new body, new mindset.' But after this photo shoot, I felt so empowered because I was like, 'Yes. I look good. I feel good. This is my new mom bod'.”

