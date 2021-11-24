Home » Entertainment » Ashley Graham Responds to Stretch Mark Criticism

Ashley Graham Responds to Stretch Mark Criticism

Supermodel Ashley Graham, who is pregnant with twins, shared a collection of fall photos on Instagram Monday (November 22nd), including a video of her bare baby bump. While many fans celebrated her in the comments, one user wrote, “I had twins but I did not get any stretch marks. I hope that does not affect your career."

Graham responded, "Gosh still hope I have a career with my stretch marks," adding a couple of eye-rolling emojis.

In October, Graham told Access Hollywood, "I think that every body is beautiful and I think that's exactly what I'm continuing to preach. My tiger stripes are coming in and that's such a great conversation to have with other mommies because it's just inevitable to get stretch marks when you're pregnant, especially the second time around with twins."

