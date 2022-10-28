Ashley Judd Fractured Her Leg In ‘Freak Accident’ While Grieving Her Mother Naomi Judd

Ashley Judd told The Hollywood Reporter recently that she fractured her leg in a “freak accident” while grieving her mother, Naomi Judd. Naomi died by suicide in April, and Ashley previously revealed that she’s the one who found her.

“Clumsiness is associated with grief,” the Double Jeopardy actress said, adding that the femoral condyle fracture “healed in two months lickety-split.”

Ashley shared that other members of her family also injured themselves following Naomi’s death. “There were other people in our family, after mom died, who fell down stairs and had accidents. That’s just what mine happened to look like,” she said.

“It really allowed me to grieve. It really allowed me to stop what I was working on at that moment and to grieve,” she added.