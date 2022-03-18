Home » Entertainment » Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Raise $30 Million For Ukraine

Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Raise $30 Million For Ukraine

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have reached their goal of raising $30 million to help Ukraine amid Russia’s Invasion.

The couple expressed their gratitude in a video on Instagram and wrote, “While this is far from a solution for the problem, our collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forget ahead into their future of uncertainty. Our work is not done, which is why we are raising the goal to $40 million.”

Earlier this month, they pledged to match up to $3 million worth of donations to Airbnb.org and Flexport.org through GoFundMe.org in an effort to raise $30 million for the refugees fleeing Ukraine.

