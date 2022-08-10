Home » Entertainment » Ashton Kutcher Provides Health Update After Autoimmune Disorder Reveal

Ashton Kutcher Provides Health Update After Autoimmune Disorder Reveal

On Monday (August 8th), That ‘70s Show actor Ashton Kutcher posted to Twitter after a sneak-peek clip was released of his appearance on National Geographic’s Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge. In the video, Kutcher shares that he previously suffered from vasculitis, a rare autoimmune disorder, that left him unable to see, hear, and walk.

“Before there are a bunch of rumors/ chatter/ whatever out there. Yes, I had a rare vasculitis episode 3yrs ago. (Autoimmune flair up),” he wrote.

Letting fans know that he’s okay now, he continued, “I had some impairments hear, vision, balance issues right after. I fully recovered. All good.”

“Moving on. See you at the 2022 NY Marathon w/Thorn,” he added.

