Ashton Kutcher Provides Health Update After Autoimmune Disorder Reveal

On Monday (August 8th), That ‘70s Show actor Ashton Kutcher posted to Twitter after a sneak-peek clip was released of his appearance on National Geographic’s Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge. In the video, Kutcher shares that he previously suffered from vasculitis, a rare autoimmune disorder, that left him unable to see, hear, and walk.

“Before there are a bunch of rumors/ chatter/ whatever out there. Yes, I had a rare vasculitis episode 3yrs ago. (Autoimmune flair up),” he wrote.

Letting fans know that he’s okay now, he continued, “I had some impairments hear, vision, balance issues right after. I fully recovered. All good.”

“Moving on. See you at the 2022 NY Marathon w/Thorn,” he added.