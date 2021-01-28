Home » Entertainment » Asian Representation Questioned in ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’

Asian Representation Questioned in ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

The representation of Asians in Hollywood is under fire again, this time for Raya and the Last Dragon. Disney dropped the trailer, which features several stars of Asian descent, and Kelly Marie Tran, Sandra Oh, Awkwafina, Daniel Dae Kim and Gemma Chan.

But, as people noticed on social media, the film is set in Southeast Asia, but features many actors of East Asian ancestry. Southeast Asia is comprised of 11 countries, including Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Tran is Vietnamese, but other cast mates are of Chinese and Korean descent.

“A friendly reminder that actual South-East Asians are not thrilled for Raya and the Last Dragon,” one person tweeted. “They basically put the whole region in a blender and hired so little south-east Asian actors for the roles. It sucks, it feels like Disney didn't care to respect us.”

Another tweeted, “I am actually very conflicted about the new Raya and the Last Dragon casting. I love all those cast members. But basically everyone, except KMT is East Asian. Imagine how big it would be they actually casted Southeast Asian actors. SE Asian actors are sorely lacking in Hollywood.”

Related Articles

Industry News: Kristen Stewart, Cloris Leachman, Jamie Dornan and More!
Celebrity Gossip: Cannes, Bridgerton, Ruby Rose and More!
Amy Schumer Opens Up About Her Role in Hilaria Baldwin’s Accent Scandal
Celebrity Gossip: Ioan Gruffudd, Mariska Hargitay Jared Leto and More!
Industry News: Jane Fonda, Michelle Williams, Little Satchmo and More!
R&B Snippets: Trey Songz, The Dream & More!