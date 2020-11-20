Assault Suit Filed Against Harvey Weinstein Is Dropped, He Tests Negative for COVID

PRPhotos.com

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is serving 23 years behind bars, and is facing more charges in L.A. But one suit filed against him August has been dropped, Page Six reports. A woman filing anonymously as Jane Doe has withdrawn her claim after a judge ruled that she had to identify herself publicly to move forward with the case.

Weinstein’s legal team urged the judge to set a deadline, and a date of November 16th was set. The plaintiff then requested that the case be dismissed.

The anonymous woman said he groped her at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival, then forced her into sex acts in Toronto and L.A. Weinstein has said he is not guilty.

Meanwhile, Weinstein has reportedly fallen ill and is being monitored in the prison hospital. While reports circulated that he had coronavirus, he tested negative Thursday, Page Six reports. His health is still being closely watched.