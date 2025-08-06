Aubrey Plaza To Star In & Produce Biopic Of “Hollywood Madam” Heidi Fleiss

Getty Images

Aubrey Plaza has been tapped to star in and produce The Heidi Fleiss Story, a biopic about the infamous “Hollywood madam.” The dark comedy will mark the directorial debut of Leah Rachel, the creator of the Netflix series Chambers. Fleiss became notorious in the 1990s for running a high-profile prostitution ring that catered to the rich and powerful in Los Angeles, including some in Hollywood. Her empire collapsed in 1993 when she was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including pandering, leading to a prison sentence. The film will follow Fleiss as she navigates the tense days leading up to her trial, using her web of connections to manipulate and blackmail her way out of the charges, with the help of an ambitious young writer. Most recently, Plaza has appeared in projects such as Ethan Coen’s Honey Don’t and Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis. (Deadline)