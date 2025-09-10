Audible Expands Star-Studded ‘Harry Potter’ Audiobook Cast with Keira Knightley, Kit Harington

Getty Images

Audible announced additional celebrity voices for its Harry Potter audiobook series adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s novels. Keira Knightley will voice Professor Umbridge, while Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Iwan Rheon take on Professors Lockhart and Lupin respectively. The expanded cast includes James McAvoy as Mad-Eye Moody, Ruth Wilson as Bellatrix Lestrange, Simon Pegg as Arthur Weasley, and Matt Berry as Sir Cadogan. Previously announced performers include Hugh Laurie voicing Albus Dumbledore, Matthew Macfadyen as Lord Voldemort, Riz Ahmed as Professor Snape, Michelle Gomez as Professor McGonagall, Mark Addy as Hagrid, and Alex Hassell as Lucius Malfoy. The series begins with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, premiering November 4th on the audio platform. (Story URL)