Austin Butler Didn’t See His Family For ‘About Three Years’ In Preparation For ‘Elvis’ Role

Austin Butler sat down with Janelle Monae for Variety's Actors on Actors series Sunday (December 11th) and shared how method acting for Elvis got in the way of his relationships with family.

“During Elvis, I didn't see my family for about three years,” he said. “I was prepping with Baz, and then I went to Australia. I had months where I wouldn't talk to anybody. And when I did, the only thing I was ever thinking about was Elvis.”

The film was shot in Australia, and Butler said that he was so devoted to the character that he even addressed his family members in the singer’s signature voice. “I was speaking in his voice the whole time,” he added. “So then I'd talk to my sister, and she's gotta listen to that.”

Monae commented on the lengths actors go to when it comes to portraying a character. “You had to say, 'This is who I am. This is what it takes,'” she replied.