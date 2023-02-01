Austin Butler Had An ‘Immediate’ Connection With Lisa Marie Presley

Austin Butler spoke with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Monday (January 30th) about his “immediate” connection with the late Lisa Marie Presley. The pair first met when they held a screening of Elvis at Graceland.

“I've never had an experience where I met somebody and felt an immediate depth of relationship to them,” he said. “She was a person who didn't really have anything to prove and wouldn't open up to everybody, and she just opened up to me.”

Recalling the moment that Lisa Marie took him to see Elvis‘ bedroom, he said he “gets goosebumps” thinking about it. “That was after we screened the film and the bedroom, you know, his bedroom is a place that most people never get to see. And she said, 'I want to show you something.' And she took me up there we just sat in his bedroom. And up there, he's not Elvis, he was just dad, you know?”

He added that the loss of Lisa Marie is “just devastating.”