Austin Butler Saves Another Co-Star From An Aggressive Bee

Austin Butler thwarted another bee attack, this time while posing with co-star Zoë Kravitz at the UK gala screening of their new film Caught Stealing. Photos and video show Butler and Kravitz standing with director Darren Aronofsky on August 19th in London when a bee approached them. Using the same techniques he employed during a previous bee incident, Butler tried blowing on the insect until it eventually flew away. His first bee encounter occurred at Cannes in May, when he and co-stars Emma Stone and Pedro Pascal tried to shoo away the insect on the red carpet for their film Eddington. The bee famously veered back towards Stone, whose frightened reaction became a popular meme. Caught Stealing is set to hit theaters on August 29th. (EW)