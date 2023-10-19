Austin Butler Says He Was ‘Surprised’ By Tom Hardy On The Set Of ‘The Bikeriders’

Austin Butler spoke with Josh Brolin for Interview Magazine recently about his time on the set of The Bikeriders. The Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood actor shared that he “learned a lot” from Tom Hardy while filming.

“Tom Hardy surprised me. I pictured him to be this grizzly bear, always serious. And really, he’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met,” the Elvis actor said. “He’d be joking around until action is called and then go into being the most intense guy I’d ever seen.”

Brolin said Butler’s experience of the Inception actor reminded him of what he’s heard about Marlon Brando, who supposedly talked “to the camera operator until the moment action is called.”

“I learned a lot from Tom,” Butler added. “It reminds me of you, where you can be in that relaxed place where you’re receptive to your environment, and then when the time comes, you can click into what the scene demands.”