Austin Butler, Vanessa Hudgens, Felicity Huffman + More!

AUSTIN BUTLER EXPLAINS WHY HE REFERRED TO EX VANESSA HUDGENS AS A ‘FRIEND:’ In an interview with Esquire published on Tuesday (February 6th), Austin Butler explained why he referred to his ex-girlfriend, Vanessa Hudgens, as a “friend” during a 2023 Hollywood Reporter Actors Roundtable. “Oh, yeah, I learned a lesson with that one,” the Elvis actor told the outlet, referring to the backlash he received following the roundtable. “I felt that I was respecting her privacy in a way and not wanting to bring up a ton of things that would cause her to have to talk." The Dune actor added, "I have so much love and care for her. It was in no way trying to erase anything … I value my own privacy so much, I didn’t want to give up anybody else’s privacy."

FELICITY HUFFMAN FEELS LIKE HER ‘OLD LIFE DIED’ FOLLOWING COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL: Felicity Huffman told The Guardian in an interview published Monday (February 5th) that she’s “still processing” the college admissions scandal after spending 11 days in jail in 2019. “I walk into the room with it. I did it. It’s black-and-white,” she told the outlet. “I’m grateful to be here. But how am I? I guess I’m still processing.” The Desperate Housewives actor added, “I did a pilot for ABC recently that didn’t get picked up. It’s been hard. Sort of like your old life died and you died with it … I’m lucky enough to have a family and love and means, so I had a place to land.”

KEANU REEVES REMEMBERS LANCE REDDICK: Keanu Reeves spoke with Entertainment Tonight about his late John Wick costar, Lance Reddick, while attending the Saturn Awards recently. Reddick died of heart disease at the age of 60 last year. "He's such a remarkable person and such a remarkable artist. You can see over 25 years he gave such amazing performances and groundbreaking television shows. He did voice, he did like animation, cinema, television, video games, he just did it all," the Matrix actor told the outlet. Getting choked up, he added, "Obviously he passed away too soon."

JAMEELA JAMIL RECREATES SCENE FROM ’10 THINGS I HATE ABOUT YOU’ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH BILLIE: Jameela Jamil has partnered with body care brand Billie to recreate a scene from the 1999 film 10 Things I Hate About You and shine a light on the way the beauty care industry profits off of women’s insecurities. Reading a poem in front of a class, à la Julia Stiles’ character in the movie, The Good Place actor says, “I hate how you made me compare myself to every woman I saw … I hate the insecurities you planted when I was small, but you can’t make me hate my body, not even close, not even a little bit, not even at all”. Jamil shared the ad to Instagram on Tuesday (February 6th), adding in the caption, “Your body doesn’t need to be corrected.”