Home » Entertainment » Autograph Seeker Punches Laura Linney’s Handler At New York Fashion Week

Autograph Seeker Punches Laura Linney’s Handler At New York Fashion Week

Getty Images
Getty Images
Posted on

Laura Linney witnessed a fan become violent following the Christian Siriano show during New York Fashion Week. Video of the incident was later shared to TikTok.

As Linney’s handler escorted her to a car outside of the Pierre Hotel in New York City, a man approached the Love Actually star in hopes of getting her autograph. When the handler prevented him from doing so, the man punched the handler in the back of the head.

As onlookers gasped, the Ozark actress asked her handler, "Are you OK?" He assured her that he was “fine” and led her to her car.

Related Articles

Writers Guild of America Strike, Ms Jacky Oh!, Evan Handler + More!
Jonathan Majors Is Arrested On Assault Charges In New York City
Riley Keough Says She Was ‘In Tears For A Week’ After Seeing ‘Elvis’
Chelsea Handler Says She Had No Idea She Was Taking Ozempic
Clip Of Kylie Jenner And Doja Cat At Paris Fashion Week Goes Viral
Chelsea Handler, Tori Spelling, Bella Ramsey + More