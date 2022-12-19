‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Falls Short Of Projections At The Domestic Box Office

The highly anticipated sequel Avatar: The Way of Water finally hit theaters over the weekend, pulling in $134 million. According to CNN, this marked director James Cameron’s first opening that surpassed the $100 million mark. Despite this, the film didn’t reach its $150-$175 million projections, but Deadline reports that studio executives aren’t concerned. Disney’s Tony Chambers said, “We got the word of mouth, we’ve got a great movie, we have the screens and a clear run ahead throughout the holidays.”

Box Office Numbers from Friday (December 16th) through Sunday (December 18th):

1. Avatar: The Way of Water, $134 million

2. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, $5.4 million

3. Violent Night, $5 million

4. Strange World, $2.2 million

5. The Menu, $1.7 million

6. Devotion, $825,000

7. The Fabelmans, $750,000

8. Black Adam, $500,000

9. I Heard the Bells, $309,000

10. Empire of Light, $235,000