‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Surpasses $400 Million At The Domestic Box Office

According to Deadline, New Year’s Eve was slower than usual at the domestic box office, but it still performed better than Christmas Eve. Avatar: The Way of Water easily held on to the top spot, bringing in $63.4 million. The film has now surpassed the $400 million mark domestically, becoming the third Disney film to do so in 2022—behind Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Box Office Numbers from Friday (December 30th) through Sunday (January 1st):
1. Avatar: The Way of Water, $63.4 million
2. Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, $16.3 million
3. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, $4.83 million
4. I Wanna Dance With Somebody, $4.25 million
5. Babylon, $2.7 million
6. Violent Night, $2.1 million
7. The Whale, $1.33 million
8. The Fabelmans, $1.14 million
9. The Menu, $1.07 million
10. Strange World, $538,000