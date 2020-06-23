Awards Show Musical Chairs: Golden Globes Take Oscars’ Old Date

PRPhotos.com

The Golden Globes will take place a little later this year. In a game of awards show musical chairs, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and NBC on Monday announced the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on February 28th, 2021, which, if you’re keeping track, is the same date the Oscars were set to air. The Oscars have danced down the road to April, as the coronavirus pandemic has put movie production on standby, and submission deadlines have had to shift.

The BAFTAS, which normally take place two weeks before the Oscars, have also shifted, to April 11, 2021.

As previously announced, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host. The Globes normally take place in early January.