Awkwafina Addressses ‘Blaccent’ And Signs Off Twitter

Crazy Rich Asians actress Awkwafina, born Nora Lum, has been criticized for years for having a “blaccent,” or using African-American Vernacular English (AAVE). On Saturday, the Golden-Globe winner addressed this criticism on Twitter—before signing off the platform entirely.

“As a non-Black POC, I stand by the fact that I will always listen and work tirelessly to understand the history and context of AAVE, what is deemed appropriate or backwards toward the progress of ANY and EVERY marginalized group. But I must emphasize: To mock, belittle, or to be unkind in any way possible at the expense of others is: Simply. Not. My. Nature. It never has, and it never was,” the Oceans 8 actress wrote.

Awkwafina also announced that she was leaving Twitter. “I am retiring from the ingrown toenail that is Twitter. Not retiring from anything else, even if I wanted to, and I didn’t drunkenly hit someone with a shoehorn and now escaping as a fugitive. Also am avail on all other socials that don’t tell you to kill yourself!” the comedian tweeted.

“Well, I’ll see you in a few years, Twitter – per my therapist,” she added.

