Awkward! Alex Rodriguez Celebrating Birthday in France Alongside Bennifer

Exes Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are both celebrating their birthdays in St. Tropez, but separately. As fans no doubt know considering the volume of paparazzi shots, J. Lo is celebrating on a yacht with Ben Affleck.

Rodriguez is celebrating “his birthday and Minnesota Timberwolves sale” there too, a source tells People.

Meanwhile, Affleck and Lopez are have a “beautiful trip,” insiders tell People. The pair were engaged, but broke up in 2004, days before their wedding. After Lopez and Rodriguez broke off their engagement, Affleck and Lopez got back together.