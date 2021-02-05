Baby No. 2 for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson?

PRPhotos.com

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been through a lot: two major cheating scandals, co-parenting True through a pandemic and now, a bicoastal lifestyle with Tristan based in Boston, and Khloe in L.A.

Now, they’re planning on a happy new chapter: a second child. According to a sneak peek of an upcoming episode to Keeping Up With the Kardashians, both Tristan and Khloe are in.

“Kim, every time I post a video of True, she DMs me and she's like, 'She can't play by herself her whole life,'” Khloe tells Tristan of her sister, Kim Kardashian West.

Khloe said: “In my head, when I was going to have kids, I never, ever imagined having an only child. Especially being on quarantine with her, I felt bad. She had no friends. She had nobody. They were isolated even from each other (True's cousins) for so long. I don't know. True's getting older and I just feel like it's now time to have another kid.”‘

Tristan said: “Yep. Mmmhmm. That's what I like to hear.”

“We have to line it up with your schedule, so I can make embryos with my frozen eggs,” she tells her beau, who responds, “I'm all for it.”

“I think I'm ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again,” Khloe says. “This process might take time. I have no idea. So I think we start the process, at least be prepared.”

He wants not just one more, but two more. “I've always wanted four kids, so I have Prince and True,” he says of his 4-year-old son from a previous relationship and his daughter with Khloe. “Two down, two more to go.”