‘Baby Reindeer,’ ‘Ripley,’ ‘Shogun,’ ‘We Are Lady Parts’ Among This Year’s Peabody Award Winners

The 2025 Peabody Awards winners, honoring the “most powerful, enlightening, and invigorating stories” in media, have been unveiled. Selected through a unanimous decision by a 27-member jury, the winners were chosen from over 1,000 entries spanning various platforms. Netflix topped the list with six wins, including acclaimed projects like Baby Reindeer, Ripley, and Will and Harper. HBO/Max secured four awards (Fantasmas and The Truth vs. Alex Jones), while PBS (Mr Bates vs The Post Office) and FX/Hulu (Shogun) earned three and two wins, respectively. Andrea Mitchell will receive the Peabody Career Achievement Award, and Saturday Night Live will be honored with the Institutional Award. The 85th annual Peabody Awards ceremony, celebrating all winners, is slated for Sunday, June 1st at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles, with Roy Wood Jr. set to host the event. (Variety)