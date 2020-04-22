Bachelor in Quarantine May Be Coming

PRPhotos.com

As Bachelor Nation mourns the postponement and cancellation of every single iteration of their beloved franchise amid the coronavirus pandemic, ABC is considering launching a quarantine-themed spinoff.

ABC’s Rob Mills told Deadline that the title Bachelor in Quarantine has been floated, adding: “The best thing about The Bachelor is its willingness to evolve as a format. So if we need to shoot a cycle that reflects these times, that’s what we’re going to look at doing."

So what would the format look like? Host Chris Harrison recently squashed rumors that he’d launch an in-person Bachelor in seclusion: “Getting 20 cast members is one thing, getting 100 to 180 crew members and putting a director in a truck next to the producers, where you’ve got 30 people in a trailer next to each other is another thing. There’s a lot of logistics that go into it."

Instead of an experience IRL, producers may have cast members shoot their own content at home, something Keeping Up With the Kardashians is doing. TBD if they’d tried to introduce new couples virtually, or get already quarantining couples like Victoria Fuller & Chris Soules and Kelley Flanagan & Peter Weber to participate.