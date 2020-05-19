Bachelor Nation Divided Over Hannah Brown’s Use of N-Word

PRPhotos.com

Bachelor Nation is divided after Hannah Brown used the N-word while singing on Instagram Stories (she was singing DaBaby’s “Rockstar).

In the beginning following the almost immediate backlash, she tried to foist the blame on her brother: “I did? I’m so sorry … I don’t think … maybe it was [my brother] Patrick. Um, anyway.”

But Bachelor Nation wasn’t ready to let her brush it off. Tyler Cameron (her ex), Rachel Lindsay and Bekah Martinez were among those who spoke out.

Fans weren’t letting her off easy either. One tweeted: “This is deplorable and while it isn’t my apology, the fact that you would giggle about it as you and your friend deny you saying it and that you’d say ‘no that’s Patrick’… beyond impermissible. You need to ACTUALLY address this.”

Later, Brown said on Instagram Live: “I’d never use that word. I’ve never called anybody that. We don’t say that word. So, you know what, I’m going to stay here, and y’all can think I said whatever I did or think I’m something I’m not, but I’m not that. Look, people are going to want to think whatever they want to think of me, get mad at me, whatever. And even if I did accidentally say it, I’m very sorry. I was singing a song and not even thinking.”

Lindsay said: “It’s easy to make a statement, it’s easy to hide behind words, but when you’re bold enough to say the N-word on camera, on your platform … then you need to be bold enough to use your face on camera and apologize in the same way that you said the word. I’m not discrediting the apology, I’m just saying we can’t give people a pass for this. You have to hold people accountable for what they’re doing.”

Cameron applauded her response: “Rachel hit the nail on the head. Y’all need to go look at the comments. We have a long ways to go on this issue and a lot to learn. If you find yourself getting defensive, you are part of the problem. This is not about dragging HB. This is about using your platform for reasons like this. So we can educate those who don’t get it. This is bigger than HB. This is a societal problem.”

In response to a direct message from a fan who insisted Brown “did nothing wrong” and was simply reciting lyrics, the general contractor wrote, “Those that say that it’s part of the song and that they can sing it are so out of touch. HB is not a racist. I know. But blaming the rap artist is not the answer. Educate yourself and listen to what Rachel has to say about the word B**** and hopefully it’ll start to click for you.”

Cameron concluded, “In these moments you have the opportunity to burry [sic] someone or lift them up. We need to lift HB up from this. She is learning and growing just like every single one of us. Love rids hate. Hate only makes more hate. Let’s learn and lift each other up with love.”

Brown issued a formal apology later as well: “I owe you all a major apology. There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and seen the hurt I have caused. I own it all. I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better.”