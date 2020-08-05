Bachelor Nation Rejoices as Tayshia Adams Slips Into ‘Bachelorette’ Role + Is Clare Crawley Engaged?

PRPhotos.com

What. Is. Happening? The rumors about the upcoming season of Bachelorette haven’t been confirmed by ABC, but it hasn’t stopped Bachelor Nation from excitedly speculating.

Fans are gearing up for a season unlike any other as reports claim that Clare Crawley will exit The Bachelorette mid-season, with Tayshia Adams stepping in. Crawley, it seems, found love just days into season 16 with contestant Dale Moss. The pair are reportedly engaged.

On Monday night, the network released the first promo, and there was no mention of Adams. In the clip, the 39-year-old Crawley can be seen wearing a one-shoulder gown preparing for an interview with host Chris Harrison. But then, the screen goes dark, alluding many believe, to a casting switch-up.

Colton Underwood, Rachel Lindsay and other stars reacted to the fireworks on social media.

Underwood tweeted: “Congrats @TayshiaAdams — good luck and I hope you find yourself a better kisser,” poking fun at Tayshia for once calling him a bad kisser.

Lindsay told ET: “When I stepped in as Bachelorette, I wanted to pave a way for more diversity, for more people who look like me and who didn’t look like the typical lead. So to see another Bachelorette of color, I’m thrilled. I have been fighting for inclusion, and I’ve said before that Tayshia would be an excellent Bachelorette, so I am more than happy to pass the torch. I am so excited to see what she’s going to do, how she will represent herself and her journey to find love. Now she’s in the driver’s seat, and I’m excited to see her get this opportunity.”

Kaitlyn Bristow said on IG Stories: “Holy freaking plot twist of Tayshia becoming the new Bachelorette and Clare apparently found love. I cannot confirm or deny, but I have thoughts. I love both of these women. I was really excited to watch Clare's journey. … Now, enter Tayshia. Great, I wanted her to be the Bachelorette a while ago. I’m super pumped on this.”

Arie Luyendyk Jr. wrote on IG: “Wish you a lot of luck, Tayshia. Lauren and I absolutely adore you. You’re going to crush it!”

Harrison trolled fans, writing: “Hey guys been gone a while and feel like it’s important I say something on this… #TheBachelorGOAT @AliFedotowsky starts in 30 minutes phew I feel better getting that out.”