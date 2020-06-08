Home » Entertainment » ‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Says She’s Out if Diversity Issues Aren’t Addressed

Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay has been speaking out about Bachelor Nation‘s lack of diversity for a long time, and as Black Lives Matter change the national conversation about race and equality, she tells Us Weekly that she will no longer work with the franchise unless she sees real change.

Lindsay says: “I can’t. I have to see some type of change. It’s ridiculous. It’s embarrassing. At this point, it’s embarrassing to be affiliated with it.”

She continued: “In 40 seasons, you’ve had one Black lead. We have had 45 presidents and in 45 presidents, you have one Black president. You are almost on par to say you’re more likely to become the president of the United States than you are a Black lead in this franchise. That’s insane. That’s ridiculous.”

Lindsay says: “It bothers me that certain things have happened that we just say, ‘Oh, hush hush,’ and ‘Let’s just move on past it.’ We need to acknowledge it, because what you’re doing is perpetuating this type of behavior, you’re continuing to.”

Lindsay wants change, and she wants it now: “At this point, give us a Black Bachelor for Season 25. You have to. I don’t know how you don’t.”

