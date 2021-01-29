‘Bachelor’s Brittany Galvin Responds to Escort Rumors

PRPhotos.com

Brittany Galvin joined Matt James‘ season of The Bachelor Monday night, and the rumors got ugly, fast. Anna kicked things off by claiming she was an escort, and Brittany hit up social media to clear things up and share her thoughts on how, being an escort shouldn’t be considered a bad thing.

On IG Stories, she wrote: “It's 2021 you know how prominent sex workers are in this world? Or how many people have OnlyFans? Why are we still judging others.”

“Again, to make it clear I am NOT an escort,” she added. “And for the people who are, don't let others tear you down. Keep sharing your stories with me because they are all so powerful. I'm here to support you like how you have to me!”

She also addressed viewers who wondered why she minded rumors that aren’t true: “If this happened to me in the real world I'd brush it off because I know my truth. But how would you react when someone tries to exploit you to the world with an accusation that could affect your career, reputation and future relationships.”

Brittany concluded: “Lastly, yes it was a shitty thing to do, but let's not destroy someone's life over it. Bringing others down is exactly what I don't want. We are bigger and better than that. Love you all.”