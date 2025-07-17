Backstreet Boys’ Brian Littrell Sues Sheriff’s Office Over Private Beach Trespassing

Getty Images

Backstreet Boys member Brian Littrell has filed a lawsuit against a Florida sheriff’s office for allegedly failing to remove public trespassers from his private beach. In the suit, he claims that despite efforts to mark his property boundaries with signs and furniture, trespassers have continued to harass his family. Littrell had previously authorized law enforcement to act on his behalf but alleges that the sheriff’s office has not fulfilled this duty. Seeking a writ of mandamus, Littrell aims to compel the government to enforce his property rights. Representatives for Littrell and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office have not yet commented on the suit. (Ew)