Bam Margera, Chris Appleton, Lukas Gage + More!

BAM MARGERA FACES CRIMINAL CHARGES AFTER PUNCHING HIS BROTHER IN THE FACE: According to AP News, an arrest warrant has been issued for Bam Margera. Pennsylvania State Police announced on Monday (April 24th) that they are looking for the Jackass star, after he punched his brother in the face and took off on foot over the weekend. Margera is charged with simple assault, harassment, and four counts of terroristic threats. This comes after a string of arrests earlier this year, as the Viva La Bam star has publicly struggled with addiction for years.

CHRIS APPLETON AND LUKAS GAGE ARE MARRIED: Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage have tied the knot! According to a marriage license obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the hairstylist and White Lotus star were married in Las Vegas on Saturday (April 22nd). Kim Kardashian was reportedly one of six people who attended the wedding at the Little White Chapel.

ANT ANSTEAD AND RENEE ZELLWEGER CELEBRATE TWO YEARS TOGETHER: On Sunday (April 24th), Ant Anstead shared a post to Instagram celebrating his two-year anniversary with Renee Zellweger. Alongside photos of the pair holding hands and kissing, the Wheeler Dealers host wrote, “Two years of magic.”

PETE DAVIDSON SHOVES FAN WHO GETS TOO CLOSE AT KNICKS GAME: According to Page Six, one fan got a little too close to Pete Davidson after the Knicks game at Madison Square Garden over the weekend. Video shared to social media shows the Bupkis star posing for photos with fans, when a man in a blue Knicks hat puts his arm around him. Davidson reacts by shoving the man off of him.