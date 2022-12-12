Home » Entertainment » Bam Margera Is Released From The Hospital After Being Treated For Pneumonia

Bam Margera Is Released From The Hospital After Being Treated For Pneumonia

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Bam Margera was reportedly hospitalized last week in San Diego, California, due to COVID-19 complications. The Jackass star was being treated in the ICU for pneumonia, and TMZ reported that doctors had him on a ventilator.

On Saturday (December 10th), the professional skateboarder shared a photo of himself with a friend to Instagram. “I’m out! Thank you to my friends, family and you for the love, support and prayers,” he captioned the post.

This comes after Margera made headlines in June and September for trying to escape multiple rehab centers. In October, his Jackass costar Steve-O told Jim Norton he would “never give up” on Margera. “I’ve been physically present at almost every stop on his years-long tour of rehabs and psych wards,” he said.

Related Articles

Trevor Noah Signs Off From ‘The Daily Show’
Emily Blunt Says Tom Cruise Told Her To ‘Stop Being Such A P–y’ On The Set Of ‘Edge Of Tomorrow’
‘Wakanda Forever’ Holds On To Top Spot During Quiet Weekend At The Box Office
Derrick Jaxn Announces Divorce From Wife Da’Naia Jackson
Al Roker Is Home From The Hospital
Adam Levine Is Google’s Top Trending Musician Of The Year