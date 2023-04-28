Bam Margera Turns Himself In To Pennsylvania State Police

PRPhotos.com

On Thursday (April 27th), three days after Pennsylvania State Police issued a warrant for his arrest, Bam Margera turned himself in.

The Jackass star faces criminal charges for allegedly punching his brother, Jess Margera, in the face and threatening family members. Jess wrote on Twitter Wednesday (April 26th), “Bam really is the sweetest guy when he isn’t messed up. But since his meth habit, hes unrecognizable & I really don’t know what he’s capable of. Seeing him screaming @ at a person that wasn’t there, hallucinating. It’s really scary & heartbreaking.”

The Viva La Bam star addressed his brother’s tweets in an Instagram post shared Thursday (April 27th). “I just got out of the courthouse with my lawyers. Everything went great and the false accusations of what my brother says are not true and he will be sued for defamation as well as being evicted from castle bam sooner than later,” he wrote. “The reason this happened is because I read his phone saying he wants me back in California and he wants to find a way to 302 me. F—k him.”