Bam Margera’s estranged wife has filed for divorce.

TMZ reports that Nicole Boyd filed separations papers Wednesday (February 15th) in Los Angeles, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the breakdown of their marriage.

She is asking for both legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old son as well spousal support.

The couple wed in in October 2013, and she lists the date of their separation as September 2021.