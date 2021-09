PRPhotos.com

Bam Margera’s wife has filed for custody of the couple’s three-year-old son.

TMZ reports that Nicole Boyd filed papers Wednesday (Sept 15th) in Los Angeles seeking full custody of their child, Phoenix Wolf, even though she and the Jackass star are still married, and no one has filed for divorce.

According to the documents, she is willing to give her husband of eight years visitation rights, but only with an approved monitor.