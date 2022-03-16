Barack Obama, Marvel Studios, Juliette Lewis, And More!

PRPhotos.com

FORMER PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA NARRATES NEW NATIONAL PARKS DOCUSERIES: Entertainment Tonight reports that a new five-part docuseries, Our Great National Parks, is narrated by none other than former President Barack Obama. The series will premiere on Netflix on April 13th.

MARVEL STUDIOS DENOUNCES FLORIDA’S ‘DON’T SAY GAY' BILL IN TWITTER POST: According to Deadline, Disney employees planned walkouts due to the company’s “lack of compassion and advocacy” in regard to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, while Disney-owned Marvel Studios posted a statement to Twitter on the issue. The statement reads, “We strongly denounce any and ALL legislation that infringes on the basic human rights of the LGBTQIA+ community. Marvel Studios stands for hope, inclusivity and strength; and we proudly stand with the community. Today, we pledge to continue our strong commitment as allies who promote the values of equality, acceptance and respect.”

PAUL WESLEY CAST AS CAPTAIN KIRK ON STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS: TVLine reports that Paul Wesley will star as Captain Kirk on Season 2 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The first season is set to debut on Thursday, May 5th.

JULIETTE LEWIS JOINS THE CAST OF IMMIGRANT: According to Deadline, Yellowjackets star Juliette Lewis has joined the cast of the Hulu limited series Immigrant (working title), which tells the story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Nanjiani), the founder of Chippendales.