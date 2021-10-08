Barbara Corcoran Apologizes For Making Fat Joke Directed At Whoopi Goldberg

PRPhotos.com

Barbara Corcoran is apologizing after making a fat-joke at Whoopi Goldberg’s expense on Thursday’s (Oct. 7th) episode of The View.

While discussing Emma Grede, the founder and CEO of denim brand Good American, who is set to be the first Black, female guest shark on Shark Tank, Goldberg mentioned that she’d have to try a pair of the size-inclusive jeans.

Corcoran joked, "When you get finished with those jeans, and decide you don't like them, give them to me. I'm gonna make two pairs."

Co-host Ana Navarro immediately went on the attack, telling the businesswoman that both Sarah Haines and Jill Biden have already been seen in the dress she was wearing.

The Shark Tank star took to Twitter that afternoon, issuing an apology, saying, "I just came back from The View and saw my old friend Whoopi. She has a phenomenal sense of humor, and I've known Whoopi for years. I made a joke at Whoopi's expense, which I now realize wasn't funny. For anyone who I may have offended unintentionally, I just wanted to say I really am very sorry."