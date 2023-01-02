Home » Entertainment » Barbara Walters Dies At 93

Barbara Walters Dies At 93

The iconic journalist Barbara Walters died on Friday (December 30th) at the age of 93. In a statement to People, her rep Cindi Berger said, "Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones.” Berger added, "She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women."

Walters launched her career on the Today show before becoming a co-anchor on the ABC Evening News in 1976. She is most known for her work as a co-host on 20/20, where she interviewed several high-profile people including Vladimir Putin, Richard Nixon, Michael Jackson, and Monica Lewinsky.

In 1997, Walters created the talk show The View and appeared as a co-host until she retired in 2014. Many in Hollywood took to social media over the weekend to honor her, including Oprah Winfrey, Star Jones, Rosie O’Donnell, and more.

