‘Barbie’ Breaks Box Office Records

PRPhotos.com

There’s no question that Barbenheimer was a hit at the domestic box office over the weekend. Barbie broke a number of records, taking the top spot with $155 million over the three-day stretch. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this marks the best-ever opening for a female director. The film also broke the record for highest debut this year.

Oppenheimer took second place with $ 80.5 million. According to analytics company EntTelligence, “Barbenheimer is going to pull in approximately 18.5M patrons this weekend. Other than Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021 (20M patrons), this is the most foot traffic EntTelligence has monitored, for a three-day new opening film or combination of films, since our formation during the dark period of the pandemic.”

Box Office Numbers from Friday (July 21st) through Sunday (July 23rd):

1. Barbie, $155 million 2. Oppenheimer, $80.5 million 3. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, $19.5 million 4. Sound of Freedom, $20.1 million 5. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, $6.7 million 6. Insidous: The Red Door, $6.5 million 7. Elemental, $5.8 million 8. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, $2.8 million 9. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, $1.12 million 10. No Hard Feelings, $1.075 million