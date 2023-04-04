Barbie Ferreira Left ‘Euphoria’ Because She Didn’t Want To Play The Role Of ‘Fat Best Friend’

Getty Images

Barbie Ferreira appeared on Dax Shepherd‘s Armchair Expert podcast recently and spoke about her decision to leave the hit show Euphoria. The Nope actress shared that she didn’t want to be relegated to the role of “the fat best friend.”

Speaking about her character, Kat, Ferreira said, “I think there were places she could have gone. I just don’t think it would have fit into the show.”

She continued, telling Shepherd, “I don’t know if it was going to do her justice, and I think both parties knew that I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend. I don’t want to play that, and I think they didn’t want that either. I would have played her for as long as I was asked to.”

Ferreira announced she was leaving the series last August. “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez.”