‘Barbie,’ Stanley Tucci, Danielle Radcliffe + More!

‘BARBIE’ MOVIE IS BANNED IN VIETNAM DUE TO MAP INCLUDING ‘NINE-DASH LINE:’ According to The New York Times, the highly anticipated Barbie movie will not be showing in Vietnam. The movie has been banned by the country due to a scene that features the so-called “nine-dash line" on a map, which depicts the majority of territory in the South China Sea as belonging to China. State newspaper Vietnam Plus writes that featuring the line in the movie “distorts the truth, violates the law in general and violates sovereignty of Vietnamese territory in particular.”

STANLEY TUCCI BELIEVES IT’S ‘FINE’ FOR STRAIGHT ACTORS TO DO GAY ROLES: Stanley Tucci is adding his two cents to a discussion about whether or not straight actors should play gay characters in film and on television. The Citadel actor starred as a gay man in The Devil Wears Prada and in Supernova. “Obviously, I believe that’s fine,” Tucci told the BBC during Sunday’s (July 2nd) episode of Desert Island Discs. “And I’m always very flattered when gay men come up to me and talk about ‘The Devil Wears Prada,’ when they talk about ‘Supernova,’ and they say that it was ‘just so beautiful. You did it the right way.’ Because often it’s not done the right way.”

MATTEL EXECUTIVE SAYS ‘BARNEY’ MOVIE WILL BE ‘FOR ADULTS:’ The forthcoming Barney movie, starring Get Out actor Daniel Kaluuya, isn’t going to be a children’s film. Executive Kevin McKeon told The New Yorker recently that the movie will be “A24-type” and “surrealistic.” He added, “We’re leaning into the millennial angst of the property rather than fine-tuning this for kids … It’s really a play for adults. Not that it’s R-rated, but it’ll focus on some of the trials and tribulations of being thirtysomething, growing up with Barney—just the level of disenchantment within the generation.”

DANIEL RADCLIFFE IS ‘DEFINITELY NOT SEEKING’ A CAMEO IN THE NEW ‘HARRY POTTER’ SERIES: Danielle Radcliffe is not particularly interested in appearing on the forthcoming Harry Potter series for HBO Max. The Lost City actor told ComicBook.com recently, “My understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh, and I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere. So, I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way.” He added, “I’m very excited to have that torch passed, but I don’t think it needs me to physically pass it.”