Barry Humphries, Ali Wong, Steven Yeun + More!

BARRY HUMPHRIES DIES AT 89: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Barry Humphries died on Saturday (April 22nd) at the age of 89. Humpries was best known for his alter ego Dame Edna, who he referred to as a “gauche, garrulous Melbourne housewife with a very shrill voice who was obsessed with interior decoration.” His family said in a statement, “He was completely himself until the very end, never losing his brilliant mind, his unique wit and generosity of spirit. With over 70 years on the stage, he was an entertainer to his core, touring up until the last year of his life and planning more shows that will sadly never be.” Dame Edna hosted a number of shows including Dame Edna’s Hollywood, Dame Edna’s Work Experience, Edna Time, and The Dame Edna Treatment. Her guests included stars like Sigourney Weaver, Alec Baldwin, and Susan Sarandon. Baldwin shared a video to Instagram on Sunday (April 23rd) to honor Edna.

ALI WONG AND STEVEN YEUN ADDRESS CONTROVERSY SURROUNDING ‘BEEF’ COSTAR DAVID CHOE: On Friday (April 21st), Ali Wong and Steven Yeun addressed the criticism their Beef costar David Choe is facing, after a clip resurfaced in which Choe refers to himself as a “successful rapist” and details how he sexually assaulted a massage therapist. “The story David Choe fabricated nine years ago is undeniably hurtful and extremely disturbing. We do not condone this story in any way, and we understand why this has been so upsetting and triggering,” Wong and Yeun, along with the show’s creator and executive producers, told Variety in a statement. “We’re aware David has apologized in the past for making up this horrific story, and we’ve seen him put in the work to get the mental health support he needed over the last decade to better himself and learn from his mistakes.”

JOSH BROLIN SAYS SECOND SEASON OF ‘OUTER RANGE’ IS ‘TAKING THINGS IN A DIFFERENT DIRECTION:’ Josh Brolin shared a photo of himself in nothing but a cowboy hat to Instagram on Saturday (April 22nd) and commented on the second season of his show Outer Range. “Prepping for a scene for ‘Outer Range’ Season 2. We are taking things in a different direction now. It's a shifting world and we have to be sensitive to all. Power of example is everything, so examples we are,” he captioned the black-and-white photo of himself sitting cross-legged in the buff. “We aren't supposed to post photos from the show but this isn't really during the show, but rather lunch outside in the beautiful Santa Fe desert. Thank you @brianbowensmith for documenting our most private moments on the set.”

CAROL BURNETT COMMENTS ON HER 90TH BIRTHDAY SPECIAL: Carol Burnett spoke with Page Six about her upcoming special Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love, which is airing on NBC on her 90th birthday this Wednesday (April 26th). “I feel like I’m 11!” the comedian told the outlet about how she feels turning 90. As for what to expect during the special, she said, “I was absolutely gobsmacked by the evening. It was incredible. It’s not a birthday party. It’s not a roast. It’s a variety show.”