‘Batwoman’ Boss Talks Ruby Rose’s Exit

When Ruby Rose abruptly left Batwoman after just one history-making season as the first lesbian superhero on TV, many wondered why, and what would be next.

Now, executive producer Caroline Dries is talking about the past and future. In a statement shared on social media, she pledged to never “erase” the character of Kate Kane.

Dries wrote: "As a lesbian who’s been working as a writer for the past 15 years, I’m well aware of the 'Bury Your Gays' trope and I have no interest in participating in it. My comments about recasting Batwoman have launched a storm of rumors and misinformation and I wanted to clarify something. Like you, I love Kate Kane — she’s the reason I wanted to do the show. We’ll never erase her."

She continued: "In fact, her disappearance will be one of the mysteries of season 2. I don’t want to give away any of our surprises, but to all our devoted fans, please know that LGBTQ+ justice is at the very core of whatBatwoman is and we have no intention of abandoning that."

When Rose announced she was stepping down, she praised the team, writing that she had “the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.”

Many speculate that she left because she was injured severely on-set, which required emergency surgery in September of 2019.

Instead of recasting the role, it has been announced that a new Batwoman character named Ryan Wilder will be created.